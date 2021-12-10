Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PLXS stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,308,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,067,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,452,000 after buying an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,562,000 after buying an additional 66,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.