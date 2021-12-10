PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PLXP. BWS Financial started coverage on PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.20.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP stock opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.07. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market cap of $271.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.49.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 560.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the second quarter worth $6,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 56.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 148,724 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 45.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 34.4% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 95,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.