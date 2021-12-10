Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.75.
PTLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $36.41 on Friday. Portillos has a 12 month low of $25.72 and a 12 month high of $57.73.
Portillos Company Profile
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
