Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Trading Up 8.8%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) shares were up 8.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.00. Approximately 15,743 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,930,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTLO shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

