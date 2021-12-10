PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.97.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $162.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.