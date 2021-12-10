Presearch (PRE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $896,188.00

Presearch (CURRENCY:PRE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on popular exchanges. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $95.81 million and $896,188.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Presearch has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00316672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Presearch is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Presearch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Presearch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Presearch using one of the exchanges listed above.

