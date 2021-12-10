Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PFG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.82.

PFG opened at $71.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.22%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.