Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 147,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 70,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 347,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,166,000 after buying an additional 8,916 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.24.

Ventas stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.40 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 339.63%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

