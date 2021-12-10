Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Sells $2,030,315.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 24,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $2,030,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Lyandres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Dennis Lyandres sold 8,051 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $647,702.95.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.18 and a fifty-two week high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. The firm had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procore Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

