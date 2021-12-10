Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.42

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.42 and traded as low as $1.00. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 148,318 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter worth $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

