Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PSEC. Raymond James raised shares of Prospect Capital from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.33. Prospect Capital has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 153.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 6.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 185,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 181,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 424,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It also involves in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

