ProximaX (XPX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.37 Million

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $15.37 million and $166,586.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00054985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.16 or 0.08314025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00083757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00058428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,563.53 or 0.99931488 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002759 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

