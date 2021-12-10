Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Gap Up to $33.86

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.86, but opened at $35.40. Pulmonx shares last traded at $35.00, with a volume of 398 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 10.25. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.77.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pulmonx news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,109.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,730 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,577. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 762.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 124,972 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

