PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0002 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 20.6% higher against the US dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $228,128.58 and approximately $60.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,470.49 or 0.99078988 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00047825 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004089 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00031706 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.72 or 0.00734105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PutinCoin

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

