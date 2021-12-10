PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.06 billion-$9.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.16 billion.PVH also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.940-$1.940 EPS.

PVH stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.97 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $78.76 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. PVH had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.15%.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of PVH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on PVH from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $122.94.

In other PVH news, Director Henry Nasella bought 960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Featured Article: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.