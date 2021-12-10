Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Acquires $93,900.00 in Stock

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19.
Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology Inc will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
