Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Acquires $93,900.00 in Stock

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Darren S. Cline acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Pyxis Oncology stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. Pyxis Oncology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($7.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($6.81). Sell-side analysts expect that Pyxis Oncology Inc will post -5.29 EPS for the current year.

PYXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

