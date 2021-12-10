Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACC. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Shares of ACC opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.64 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

