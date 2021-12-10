Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Science Applications International Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) – Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Science Applications International in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Science Applications International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $83.34 on Thursday. Science Applications International has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,241,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $459,809,000 after buying an additional 58,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,381,000 after buying an additional 41,252 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,326,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $379,612,000 after buying an additional 177,783 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 9.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,701,000 after buying an additional 125,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 29.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,333,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,025,000 after buying an additional 300,353 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.