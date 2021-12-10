Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Issued By Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.41.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CMA. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.42.

CMA stock opened at $83.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Comerica has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $91.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Comerica by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

