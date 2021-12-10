Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.06. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Shares of CTRA opened at $20.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $23.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.83%.

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Christopher Clason sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $1,078,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $2,014,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,170,600. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

