Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s FY2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HQY. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,207.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.26. HealthEquity has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after acquiring an additional 124,254 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,749,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 101,186 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 68.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 155,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after buying an additional 57,544 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $372,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.19, for a total transaction of $120,601.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,832 shares of company stock worth $1,152,469 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

