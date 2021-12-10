QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QinetiQ Group plc (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:QNTQY opened at $13.20 on Friday. QinetiQ Group has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

