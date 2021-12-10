QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 7.7% After Insider Selling

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was down 7.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $24.20 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 263,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 13,222,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

Specifically, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 186,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $4,362,625.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,319,002 shares of company stock worth $33,558,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QS. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 10.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter worth about $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the third quarter worth about $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after acquiring an additional 757,144 shares during the last quarter. 22.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

