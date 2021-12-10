Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Major Shareholder Acquires $5,507,786.07 in Stock

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 768,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $5,507,786.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of Radius Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82.

RDUS traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $7.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,360,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,793. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Radius Health by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 107,692.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter.

RDUS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

