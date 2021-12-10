RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $347.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $347.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.31 million to $351.61 million. RadNet reported sales of $308.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. RadNet had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. Raymond James downgraded shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.19. 133,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.70. RadNet has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.01.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $276,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,750. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 51.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 1,026.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in RadNet by 4,373.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

