Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Argyle Capital Management Inc.

Argyle Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Argyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 394.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,013,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after buying an additional 808,192 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. The stock has a market cap of $128.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $65.02 and a 1 year high of $92.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

