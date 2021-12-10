Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $39.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RETA. Barclays dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.71.

RETA opened at $29.11 on Thursday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.93.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RETA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,462,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after buying an additional 25,539 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 252,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

