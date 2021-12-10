Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Saul Centers (BFS)

Saul Centers (NYSE: BFS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/8/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Saul Centers was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Saul Centers was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/15/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2021 – Saul Centers had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.11. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.65 and a 52-week high of $54.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 150.68%.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $102,153.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 16.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

