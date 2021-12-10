Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

RDWWF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Investec initiated coverage on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of RDWWF remained flat at $$8.55 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06. Redrow has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

