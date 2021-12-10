Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Purchases 89 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.18 and a 200-day moving average of $136.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

