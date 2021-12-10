Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laredo Petroleum, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $3.73 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.88 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

NYSE:LPI opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.47. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 4.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $2,537,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $5,716,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,855,000 after acquiring an additional 166,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

