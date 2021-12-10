Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for First Financial Bankshares (FFIN)

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/30/2021 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

11/29/2021 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

11/23/2021 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

11/22/2021 – First Financial Bankshares was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

10/25/2021 – First Financial Bankshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FIRST FINL BANKSHARES, INC. is a registered multi-bank holding company. “

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $51.07 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.97 million. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,774 shares of company stock valued at $174,093 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

