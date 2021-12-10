Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Up to $12.72

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.72, but opened at $13.17. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 15,375 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RFP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

