Reviewing Upstart (UPST) and The Competition

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Upstart to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of Upstart shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Upstart and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $233.42 million $5.98 million 224.50 Upstart Competitors $4.06 billion $537.45 million 19.05

Upstart’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Upstart. Upstart is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Upstart and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 6 0 2.50 Upstart Competitors 365 1340 1617 58 2.40

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $263.70, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Upstart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 12.30% 15.32% 9.06% Upstart Competitors 42.81% -36.04% 3.75%

Summary

Upstart beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

