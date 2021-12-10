Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Trading Down 3.3%

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. 9,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 59,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53.

About Revival Gold (OTCMKTS:RVLGF)

Revival Gold Inc engage sin the the gold exploration and development business. Its projects includes Beartrack, Arnett Creek, and Diamond Mountain. The company was founded on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

