ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.25 price target on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with spinal cord injury. The Company’s exoskeletons allow wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions the ability to stand and walk once again. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy to individuals with lower limb disabilities in the clinical rehabilitation environment. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

RWLK stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. The company has a market cap of $84.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 3.02. ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 198.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,582,579.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,076,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 1,778.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,031,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 976,408 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 523,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 98,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. Is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development and marketing of wearable robotic exoskeletons. The firm’s exoskeletons provide hip and knee motion to enable individuals with spinal cord injury (SCI) to stand upright, walk, turn, and climb and descend stairs.

