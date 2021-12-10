Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells $841,258.44 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 54,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,133. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $12.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.52 million, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

