Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised Ring Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Ring Energy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Ring Energy stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $231.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.39. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 107.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. Equities analysts expect that Ring Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 875.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,524,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 344.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,921,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after buying an additional 1,489,414 shares during the last quarter. 23.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation situated in the Permian Basin; the Central Basin Platform and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

