Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.41% of Kforce worth $5,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Kforce by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kforce by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $72.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.32 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.23%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $347,119.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KFRC. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

