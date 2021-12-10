Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 293 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 274,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,097 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DTE opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $119.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 73.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

