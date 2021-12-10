Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 7,153 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 67.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,153 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,936,000. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. YCG LLC now owns 317,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,854,000 after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $148.27 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $101.92 and a one year high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

