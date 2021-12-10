Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,519 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 223.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of LAZ opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 58.36% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lazard Ltd will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.63%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

