Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Nordson by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.25.

Nordson stock opened at $266.23 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $178.60 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

