Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,077 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Evercore ISI raised PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.97.

PPG stock opened at $164.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.