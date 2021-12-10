RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 3.8%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.03 and last traded at 13.00. 24,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,345,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.53.
A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.60.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.
RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)
Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.
