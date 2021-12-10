RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 3.8%

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as 13.03 and last traded at 13.00. 24,134 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,345,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at 12.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on RKLB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RocketLab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 21.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a current ratio of 11.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,260,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,993,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,098,000. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in RocketLab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,915,000. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RocketLab Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

