Rockhopper Exploration’s (RKH) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.76% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5 ($0.07) target price on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

Shares of RKH stock opened at GBX 7.01 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a market capitalization of £32.12 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17).

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.