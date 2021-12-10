Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Consolidated Edison news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 509 shares of company stock valued at $37,333 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

