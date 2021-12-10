Rockland Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after acquiring an additional 169,821 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

VCLT stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.98. 411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,309. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $111.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.37 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.261 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

