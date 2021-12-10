Rockland Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. Linde accounts for about 1.8% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $25,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $321,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Linde by 7.2% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 60.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $334.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,303. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.26. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $240.80 and a 12-month high of $340.16. The firm has a market cap of $171.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Linde’s payout ratio is 62.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.33.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

