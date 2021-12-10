Rockland Trust Co. Has $10.31 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 645,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 383,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,108,000 after acquiring an additional 16,564 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 33,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.45. 46,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,624,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.32. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $48.11 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $239.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.35%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.06.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

